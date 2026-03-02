WBSSC SLST 2026: Over 6 Lakh Appear for 2,989 Group C Posts; Check Exam Highlights

Summary Nearly 6.80 lakh candidates appeared on Sunday for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted to fill close to 3,000 Group C vacancies in state-aided schools across West Bengal. The recruitment examination, organised by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), witnessed an attendance rate of 84 per cent.

Nearly 6.80 lakh candidates appeared on Sunday for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted to fill close to 3,000 Group C vacancies in state-aided schools across West Bengal, officials said. The recruitment examination, organised by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), witnessed an attendance rate of 84 per cent.

According to official data, 8.09 lakh candidates had registered for 2,989 Group C posts for clerks in state-aided secondary and higher secondary institutions. Of them, around 6.80 lakh candidates took the test. Authorities stated that the examination was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, with multiple agencies coordinating to ensure transparency and security throughout the process.

The ongoing recruitment process assumes significance in light of last year’s verdict by the Supreme Court of India, which annulled the appointments of 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff in the state over irregularities. On April 3, the apex court terminated the services of 17,206 teachers and 8,544 non-teaching employees, citing corruption in the earlier recruitment process.

The present SLST aims to fill 2,989 Group C (clerk) posts through a fresh selection mechanism designed to maintain fairness and restore confidence in the recruitment system.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu lauded officials for conducting the examination in what he described as a fair and transparent manner. In a statement posted on social media platform X, he highlighted that 4,893 candidates from outside West Bengal appeared for the examination. Of these, more than 3,000 candidates were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The minister stated that despite alleged misinformation campaigns, the significant participation of candidates from various states reflected their trust in the transparency and impartiality of the West Bengal government’s recruitment process.

Among the candidates who appeared for the examination were 1,244 untainted Group C employees whose services were terminated following the Supreme Court’s order. These individuals are required to requalify through the fresh selection process to retain their positions.

However, they remain distinct from 3,512 non-teaching staff identified as tainted, who have been barred from participating in the new recruitment drive.

Officials said the examination was conducted under stringent security arrangements and with enhanced transparency measures compared to previous editions. Authorities deployed coordinated mechanisms to ensure smooth conduct at examination centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the next phase of recruitment will take place on March 8, when candidates will appear for the Group D (peon) posts in state-aided schools.