CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released - NTA Activates Link for March 8 to 10 Exams

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
11:08 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the CUET PG 2026 exams scheduled from March 8 to 10.
Candidates can download their city slip from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, using their login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the CUET PG 2026 exams scheduled from March 8 to 10. Candidates can download their city slip from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, using their login credentials.

Previously, on February 26, NTA issued the advance city intimation slips for candidates who will be appearing for the March 6 and 7 exams. As per the schedule, the CUET PG 2026 will be conducted from March 6 to March 27, and the city slips for the remaining exam days will be issued later.

City Intimation Slip Download Steps

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
  • Click on the city slip link displayed under the ‘candidate activity’ section.
  • Enter your application number, password, and security pin.
  • The city intimation slip will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

The city intimation slip specifies the city where the candidate’s exam centre will be located. The detailed address of the allotted exam centre will be available on the admit card, whose release date is yet to be announced by NTA. The hall ticket will contain complete details, including the exact examination centre address, reporting time, roll number, and important instructions. Candidates must carry a valid admit card along with original photo identification on the day of the examination, failing which entry will not be permitted.

Find the direct download link here.

