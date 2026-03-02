AP ICET 2026

AP ICET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - What is the Revised Last Date?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
11:34 AM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra University, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has officially extended the registration deadline for AP ICET 2026.
The AP ICET examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2026.

The Andhra University, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has officially extended the registration deadline for AP ICET 2026. Candidates can now submit their application forms without paying any late fee up to March 17, 2026, through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. The AP ICET examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2026.

AP ICET 2026: Application Process

Candidates intending to appear for the AP ICET 2026 examination must complete the online application process through the official portal. The registration process involves multiple steps, and applicants must carefully follow the instructions provided on the website.

To apply, candidates need to visit the official AP ICET portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET and click on the link titled “Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment.” After reviewing the eligibility requirements, applicants must enter their personal and academic details accurately.

Once the required information is filled in, candidates must pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment modes. Following successful payment, they can proceed to fill out the AP ICET 2026 application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit the form online.

Applicants are advised to thoroughly verify all entered details before final submission. After submitting the form, candidates should download and retain a printed copy of the application for future reference.

Only candidates who successfully complete the registration process will be issued the admit card for the AP ICET 2026 examination. Therefore, applicants must ensure timely submission and proper completion of the form to avoid disqualification.

AP ICET 2026 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Registration
