KVS, NVS Tier-I Result 2026 Out; Tier-II Full Exam Schedule and Syllabus Released

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) have announced the Tier-I examination results for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching positions. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026, can now check their scores and shortlisting status online through the official recruitment portal.

Following the release of the results, qualified candidates are preparing for the Tier-II stage of the selection process. The authorities have also published the detailed examination schedule and syllabus for Tier-II to assist shortlisted candidates in their preparation.

The Tier-I result has been uploaded on the official recruitment portal and can be accessed via candidate login. Applicants are required to enter their registration number, beginning with 2598, along with their password to view their results. The login dashboard displays the marks obtained in Tier-I and indicates whether the candidate has been shortlisted for the next stage.

Details regarding the allotted examination city for the Tier-II exam will also be communicated through the same candidate login window.

The Tier-II examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2026, in multiple shifts. On March 27 and March 28, examinations will be held in both morning and afternoon sessions. The testing schedule will continue on March 29, March 30, and March 31, as notified by the authorities.

The Tier-II examination will cover a wide range of posts, including Primary Teacher, Administrative Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Stenographer Grade I and II, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Finance Officer, Primary Teacher (Special Educator), Assistant Section Officer, Primary Teacher (Music), Principal, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant, Junior Translator and Multi Tasking Staff.

The detailed syllabus for Tier-II has been released and is available on the official portal. It outlines post-specific subject knowledge, examination components and relevant topics applicable to the respective teaching and non-teaching roles. Shortlisted candidates are advised to carefully review the official syllabus document and examination structure before appearing for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Find the detailed syllabus PDF here.