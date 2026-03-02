IBPS

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in; Provisional Allotment Completed Except Chandigarh

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
13:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the main examination can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website — ibps.in
The IBPS Clerk Mains result will remain available online from March 2 to April 1, 2026

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the main examination can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website — ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk Mains result will remain available online from March 2 to April 1, 2026. As per the tentative IBPS calendar, the Clerk Mains examination was likely conducted on November 29, 2025.

IBPS has completed the provisional allotment process under CRP-CSA-XIV for vacancies 2025–26, except for the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notice issued on December 31, 2025: “The entire provisional allotment process under CRP-CSA-XIV for the vacancies 2025-26 stands completed with this Notice. Please note: No correspondence will be entertained from any candidate about allotment status and/or process.”

This means IBPS will not respond to any individual queries regarding allotment status.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website: ibps.in
  2. Click on the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials (Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth).
  4. Click on Submit.
  5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print a copy for future reference.
Last updated on 02 Mar 2026
13:15 PM
IBPS IBPS Clerk mains examination Results out
Similar stories
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Announces Class 10 Board Result 2026 Release Date; Evaluation Ongoing

CBSE

CTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Shortly; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online

NMMS Scholarship

UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced at entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected for Scholars. . .

IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai Placements 2026 Concludes: Check Highest Domestic Package and Top Companie. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Announces Class 10 Board Result 2026 Release Date; Evaluation Ongoing

NSHM

NSHM's Analytics Global Conference 2026 to Spotlight “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisi. . .

CBSE

CTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Shortly; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online

NMMS Scholarship

UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced at entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected for Scholars. . .

IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai Placements 2026 Concludes: Check Highest Domestic Package and Top Companie. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST 2026: Over 6 Lakh Appear for 2,989 Group C Posts; Check Exam Highlights

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality