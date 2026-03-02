IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in; Provisional Allotment Completed Except Chandigarh

Summary Candidates who appeared for the main examination can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website — ibps.in The IBPS Clerk Mains result will remain available online from March 2 to April 1, 2026

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the main examination can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website — ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk Mains result will remain available online from March 2 to April 1, 2026. As per the tentative IBPS calendar, the Clerk Mains examination was likely conducted on November 29, 2025.

IBPS has completed the provisional allotment process under CRP-CSA-XIV for vacancies 2025–26, except for the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

According to the official notice issued on December 31, 2025: “The entire provisional allotment process under CRP-CSA-XIV for the vacancies 2025-26 stands completed with this Notice. Please note: No correspondence will be entertained from any candidate about allotment status and/or process.”

This means IBPS will not respond to any individual queries regarding allotment status.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: ibps.in Click on the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth). Click on Submit. Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.