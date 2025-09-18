QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIMs Lead India’s Charge in World’s Top 100!

Summary Indian business schools are making a stronger mark on the global stage, with three premier institutions securing positions in the top 100 of the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026. The latest list highlights the steady rise of India’s management education sector, which continues to gain recognition for academic excellence, global competitiveness, and career outcomes.

Indian business schools are making a stronger mark on the global stage, with three premier institutions securing positions in the top 100 of the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026. The latest list highlights the steady rise of India’s management education sector, which continues to gain recognition for academic excellence, global competitiveness, and career outcomes.

IIMs shine in global MBA rankings

IIM Bangalore emerged as the highest-ranked Indian institute at the 52nd position worldwide, moving up one spot from last year and retaining its national lead. Close behind, IIM Ahmedabad climbed to 58th, while IIM Calcutta stood at 64th, reaffirming India’s strong presence among the most competitive MBA programmes globally.

Adding to the momentum, IIM Indore achieved its best-ever performance, breaking into the 151–200 bracket, having first entered the rankings in 2022. In total, 14 Indian schools featured in this year’s global MBA list.

Diversity and new entries add to India’s success

The Woxsen School of Business made a notable debut, ranking 26th globally in diversity and claiming the top spot in Asia for this parameter.

India’s footprint also expanded in the QS Business Master’s Rankings 2026, with 37 programmes listed, including 10 new entries. The Master’s in Management category saw Indian institutes dominate, with IIM Bangalore (7th), IIM Ahmedabad (11th), and IIM Calcutta (12th) all placed within the world’s top 15. IIM Lucknow (30), Kozhikode (48), and Indore (50) also found positions in the global top 50.

ROI and Online MBA breakthroughs

While no Indian institution made it to the top 200 in finance programmes, TAPMI debuted at 22nd for return on investment (ROI), underlining its strong value proposition for students.

Marking another first, Indian B-schools also entered the QS Online MBA Rankings, showcasing the country’s growing adaptability to digital education formats.

With multiple institutions climbing the charts and debuting in new categories, India’s B-schools continue to cement their reputation as global leaders in management education.

The QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings span 80 countries and territories, analysing the world’s over 390 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, including Master’s in Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics and Supply Chain Management.