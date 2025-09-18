QS Global MBA Rankings

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIMs Lead India’s Charge in World’s Top 100!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
10:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Indian business schools are making a stronger mark on the global stage, with three premier institutions securing positions in the top 100 of the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026.
The latest list highlights the steady rise of India’s management education sector, which continues to gain recognition for academic excellence, global competitiveness, and career outcomes.

Indian business schools are making a stronger mark on the global stage, with three premier institutions securing positions in the top 100 of the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026. The latest list highlights the steady rise of India’s management education sector, which continues to gain recognition for academic excellence, global competitiveness, and career outcomes.

IIMs shine in global MBA rankings

IIM Bangalore emerged as the highest-ranked Indian institute at the 52nd position worldwide, moving up one spot from last year and retaining its national lead. Close behind, IIM Ahmedabad climbed to 58th, while IIM Calcutta stood at 64th, reaffirming India’s strong presence among the most competitive MBA programmes globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the momentum, IIM Indore achieved its best-ever performance, breaking into the 151–200 bracket, having first entered the rankings in 2022. In total, 14 Indian schools featured in this year’s global MBA list.

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: ISB Tops India, 5th Globally! Other Indian Institutes in Top 20
LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: ISB Tops India, 5th Globally! Other Indian Institutes in Top 20

Diversity and new entries add to India’s success

The Woxsen School of Business made a notable debut, ranking 26th globally in diversity and claiming the top spot in Asia for this parameter.

India’s footprint also expanded in the QS Business Master’s Rankings 2026, with 37 programmes listed, including 10 new entries. The Master’s in Management category saw Indian institutes dominate, with IIM Bangalore (7th), IIM Ahmedabad (11th), and IIM Calcutta (12th) all placed within the world’s top 15. IIM Lucknow (30), Kozhikode (48), and Indore (50) also found positions in the global top 50.

ROI and Online MBA breakthroughs

While no Indian institution made it to the top 200 in finance programmes, TAPMI debuted at 22nd for return on investment (ROI), underlining its strong value proposition for students.

Marking another first, Indian B-schools also entered the QS Online MBA Rankings, showcasing the country’s growing adaptability to digital education formats.

With multiple institutions climbing the charts and debuting in new categories, India’s B-schools continue to cement their reputation as global leaders in management education.

The QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings span 80 countries and territories, analysing the world’s over 390 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, including Master’s in Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics and Supply Chain Management.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
10:21 AM
QS Global MBA Rankings IIMs Indian Institute of Management QS World University Rankings MBA
Similar stories
Rajasthan police

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission & Result U. . .

Medical Education

Reservation for Transgender Candidates in PG Medical Courses? SC Hearing Today

SSC 2025

SSC Warns Candidates Against Malpractices in CGL 2025, Cautions of Strict Action!

Out of Nearly 9000 Applicants, 84 Students Selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan police

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission & Result U. . .

Medical Education

Reservation for Transgender Candidates in PG Medical Courses? SC Hearing Today

SSC 2025

SSC Warns Candidates Against Malpractices in CGL 2025, Cautions of Strict Action!

Out of Nearly 9000 Applicants, 84 Students Selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 - MCC Releases Seat Allotment; Check Provisional Result Download. . .

NIT Trichy

Festember 2025 at NIT Trichy Set to Unveil a ‘Saga of Secrets’ This September

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality