MBA Programme

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: ISB Tops India, 5th Globally! Other Indian Institutes in Top 20

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Sep 2025
10:05 AM

LinkedIn

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
LinkedIn has released its third annual Top MBA Programmes Ranking 2025, a data-backed list of leading business schools worldwide that best support long-term career growth.
The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, has emerged as the top MBA institute in India and secured the 5th position globally.

LinkedIn has released its third annual Top MBA Programmes Ranking 2025, a data-backed list of leading business schools worldwide that best support long-term career growth. The rankings, built on five key pillars—hiring and demand, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity—highlight the institutions shaping successful management careers.

Indian Institutions Shine in Global Rankings

The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, has emerged as the top MBA institute in India and secured the 5th position globally, marking a steady rise from its 6th rank last year. According to LinkedIn, ISB graduates most commonly work as Product Managers, Program Managers, and Management Consultants, with career hubs concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Their standout skills include growth strategies, product vision, and user research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following ISB, IIM Calcutta claimed second place in India with a 16th global rank, while IIM Ahmedabad secured the third spot nationally and 17th worldwide, moving up from its 19th rank last year. IIM Bangalore stood fourth in India and 20th globally, also entering the global top 20 for the first time.

IIM Lucknow took the fifth spot in India and ranked 26th globally, while IIM Indore followed closely at sixth in India, also placed 26th worldwide. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) rounded off the list of Indian institutions, securing the seventh rank nationally and 50th position globally.

Global Leaders Retain Top Positions

On the global front, Stanford University retained its No. 1 spot, reaffirming its leadership in management education. It was followed by Harvard University (2nd), INSEAD (3rd), and the University of Pennsylvania (4th).

A total of seven Indian institutions featured in LinkedIn’s global ranking, underscoring India’s growing presence in global management education.

With Indian B-schools breaking into the global top 20, the 2025 LinkedIn MBA rankings highlight the country’s expanding influence in shaping future business leaders.

Last updated on 17 Sep 2025
10:05 AM
MBA Programme MBA Linkedin
Similar stories
TET

UP Govt to Challenge Supreme Court’s TET Mandate for In-Service Teachers

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: On Spot Mop-Up Round Begins Today; Eligibility & Allotment Det. . .

NEET UG

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Round 2 Schedule Released, Seat Matrix o. . .

CBSE

CBSE Issues Detailed Guidelines for Class 9, 11 Registration for 2025-26 Session

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TET

UP Govt to Challenge Supreme Court’s TET Mandate for In-Service Teachers

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: On Spot Mop-Up Round Begins Today; Eligibility & Allotment Det. . .

NEET UG

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Round 2 Schedule Released, Seat Matrix o. . .

CBSE

CBSE Issues Detailed Guidelines for Class 9, 11 Registration for 2025-26 Session

Gujarat TET

Gujarat Special TET 2025 and HTAT Exam Dates Announced - Timings & Admit Card Details

WBSSC

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for Class 9-10 Recruitment Test Out: Link & Objection Submissio. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality