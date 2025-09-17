LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: ISB Tops India, 5th Globally! Other Indian Institutes in Top 20

Summary LinkedIn has released its third annual Top MBA Programmes Ranking 2025, a data-backed list of leading business schools worldwide that best support long-term career growth. The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, has emerged as the top MBA institute in India and secured the 5th position globally.

LinkedIn has released its third annual Top MBA Programmes Ranking 2025, a data-backed list of leading business schools worldwide that best support long-term career growth. The rankings, built on five key pillars—hiring and demand, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity—highlight the institutions shaping successful management careers.

Indian Institutions Shine in Global Rankings

The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, has emerged as the top MBA institute in India and secured the 5th position globally, marking a steady rise from its 6th rank last year. According to LinkedIn, ISB graduates most commonly work as Product Managers, Program Managers, and Management Consultants, with career hubs concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Their standout skills include growth strategies, product vision, and user research.

Following ISB, IIM Calcutta claimed second place in India with a 16th global rank, while IIM Ahmedabad secured the third spot nationally and 17th worldwide, moving up from its 19th rank last year. IIM Bangalore stood fourth in India and 20th globally, also entering the global top 20 for the first time.

IIM Lucknow took the fifth spot in India and ranked 26th globally, while IIM Indore followed closely at sixth in India, also placed 26th worldwide. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) rounded off the list of Indian institutions, securing the seventh rank nationally and 50th position globally.

Global Leaders Retain Top Positions

On the global front, Stanford University retained its No. 1 spot, reaffirming its leadership in management education. It was followed by Harvard University (2nd), INSEAD (3rd), and the University of Pennsylvania (4th).

A total of seven Indian institutions featured in LinkedIn’s global ranking, underscoring India’s growing presence in global management education.

With Indian B-schools breaking into the global top 20, the 2025 LinkedIn MBA rankings highlight the country’s expanding influence in shaping future business leaders.