IIIT Delhi’s PhD Fellowship Update - ₹60,000 Stipend, Global Travel and Research Grants!

Summary The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has announced a significant increase in its PhD fellowship. IIIT-Delhi Director Ranjan Bose emphasised that this move aligns with the institute’s vision of advancing high-impact research and making academia a more viable career option.

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has announced a significant increase in its PhD fellowship from ₹37,000 to ₹60,000 per month, aiming to attract top-tier research talent and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem.

Enhanced Financial Support for Scholars

In addition to the fellowship hike, PhD scholars at IIIT-Delhi will receive:

₹20,000 per year as a research contingency grant

₹50,000 as a one-time laptop grant

₹2.5 lakh for professional development (international conferences & workshops)

Up to ₹1.5 lakh for international research visits

IIIT-Delhi Director Ranjan Bose emphasised that this move aligns with the institute’s vision of advancing high-impact research and making academia a more viable career option. “The increased PhD fellowship aligns with our vision of attracting the best students in the country, fostering interdisciplinary and industry-relevant research, and empowering scholars to make meaningful contributions to global scientific progress,” he said.

Sumit Darak, Dean (Academic Affairs), highlighted that the financial gap between academia and industry often discourages students from pursuing research. “This move ensures that PhD scholars are financially secure, allowing them to focus entirely on their research without external pressures,” he added.

Applications Now Open

With this competitive fellowship and research support, IIIT-Delhi is inviting aspiring researchers to apply for its PhD programme and contribute to cutting-edge innovations in science and technology.