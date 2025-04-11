ICSI CS

ICSI CS June Exam 2025: Enrolment window opens soon at icsi.edu- Details Here

Posted on 11 Apr 2025
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to open the enrolment window for ICSI CS June Exam 2025 soon. Interested candidates can check the official notice on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the online exam enrolment window will reopen on April 18 and will close on April 19, 2025. Students can submit their requests for a change of examination centre, medium, module, and elective subject from April 20 to May 1, 2025. Candidates can also complete the pre-examination test from April 10 to April 18, 2025. The June 2025 examination session will commence on June 1 and end on June 10, 2025.

It must be noted that to change the Centre /Module /Medium/Optional subject, candidates must pay Rs 250 for each change. Students may submit requests for examination enrolment (with Late Fee), module addition (with Late Fee), and Exemption based on higher qualification.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

