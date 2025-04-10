ICSI CS

ICSI CS June 2025 session application window to reopen on April 18 - Know how to apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2025
19:42 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The application window will reopen on April 18 for two days on icsi.edu
Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit them from April 18, 10 PM to April 19 11.59 PM

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the application window for the June 2025 session on its official website. The application window will reopen on April 18 for two days on icsi.edu.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit them from April 18, 10 PM to April 19 11.59 PM.

The examination will be held from June 1 to June 10 in both 2017 and 2022 syllabus.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to apply for ICSI CS June 2025 Session online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the examination link available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the name of the examination for which you want to apply

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout

Last updated on 10 Apr 2025
19:42 PM
ICSI CS
Similar stories
Gujarat government

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2025 Released at gseb.org- Direct Link Inside

Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission Announces BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 Release Dat. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in- Get to Know Latest Details . . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Future Institute of Engineering and Management to Host Annual Tech Fest Phoenix ‘25

Gujarat government

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2025 Released at gseb.org- Direct Link Inside

Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission Announces BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 Release Dat. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in- Get to Know Latest Details . . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality