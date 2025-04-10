ICSI CS June 2025 session application window to reopen on April 18 - Know how to apply

Summary The application window will reopen on April 18 for two days on icsi.edu Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit them from April 18, 10 PM to April 19 11.59 PM

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the application window for the June 2025 session on its official website. The application window will reopen on April 18 for two days on icsi.edu.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit them from April 18, 10 PM to April 19 11.59 PM.

The examination will be held from June 1 to June 10 in both 2017 and 2022 syllabus.

How to apply for ICSI CS June 2025 Session online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the examination link available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the name of the examination for which you want to apply

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout