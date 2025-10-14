Delhi University (DU)

DU Teachers Flag Overlap Between Semester Exams and New Session Classes - Seeks Review

PTI
PTI
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
13:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Several Delhi University teachers on Monday raised concerns over the recently released examination date sheets, warning that the overlap between semester-end exams and the commencement of the next semester could pose logistical and academic challenges.
There was no immediate response available from the DU administration over the issue.

Several Delhi University teachers on Monday raised concerns over the recently released examination date sheets, warning that the overlap between semester-end exams and the commencement of the next semester could pose logistical and academic challenges for both students and faculty.

There was no immediate response available from the DU administration over the issue.

According to the schedule, semester examinations will be conducted from December 10, 2025, to January 30, 2026, while classes for the even semester are set to begin on January 2, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers said this arrangement leaves little time for evaluation work and preparation, as students and faculty members will have to juggle exams and classes simultaneously.

Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor of Physics at DU's Miranda House and Secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said the timelines have left students and teachers uncertain about how the university plans to manage the academic transition.

"With exams continuing through January, students will have to appear for exams and attend classes at the same time, while teachers will be engaged in teaching, invigilation, and evaluation work,” she said in a statement.

Habib added that with examinations for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) coinciding with regular exams, there could be a shortage of classroom space, potentially pushing some classes online.

She suggested extending the winter break or revising the schedule to avoid overlap. Prof Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected member of the Executive Council (EC) of DU, said the month-long overlap could strain students, teachers, and infrastructure.

"Do colleges have the infrastructure to run both exams and hold classes simultaneously for one whole month? DU's official position is that classes for regular courses are held offline, and yet, there is its tacit approval to colleges for online classes during such overlaps," Dhusiya said in a statement.

He urged the university to review the academic calendar to ensure the smooth conduct of exams and effective teaching-learning.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
13:06 PM
Delhi University (DU) DU semester examination Teachers
Similar stories
Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Rank Cards Out Today

Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,320 Educational Institutions Damaged in Himachal During 2025 Monsoon; Rs 122 C. . .

Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in- Detailed Schedu. . .

AP EdCET

AP EdCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Download Link and College-Wise Result

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Rank Cards Out Today

Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,320 Educational Institutions Damaged in Himachal During 2025 Monsoon; Rs 122 C. . .

Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in- Detailed Schedu. . .

AP EdCET

AP EdCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Download Link and College-Wise Result

MCC

MCC Issues Provisional Eligibility List for NRI Admissions Under NEET UG 2025- Import. . .

ICAR

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration Through CUET Begins at icarcounselling.com- Che. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality