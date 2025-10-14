ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Window to Reopen - Schedule & Info That Can be Updated

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to reopen the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 Examination. During this period, candidates will be allowed to submit examination registration requests with a late fee, add modules with a late fee, and apply for exemptions based on higher qualifications.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to reopen the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 Examination. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam from 10 AM on October 23, 2025, through the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the last date to complete the ICSI CS December 2025 registration process is October 25, 2025. During this period, candidates will be allowed to submit examination registration requests with a late fee, add modules with a late fee, and apply for exemptions based on higher qualifications.

Students who have successfully registered for the exam can also make corrections in their application forms from October 26 to November 21, 2025. The correction window will allow candidates to modify details such as examination centre, medium, module, or elective subject. However, ICSI clarified that no change requests will be entertained after 4 PM on November 21, 2025.

Additionally, candidates who have not yet completed the Pre-Examination Test (Pre-ET) and the Training and Development Orientation Programme (TDOP) must do so by October 24 (5.30 PM) and October 20, 2025, respectively.

The ICSI CS December 2025 exams will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025, for both Executive and Professional Programme students. Each paper will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, from 2 PM to 5.15 PM, with an additional 15-minute reading time from 2 PM to 2.15 PM before writing begins.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on the admit card release and other exam-related announcements.