DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5,346 TGT and Other Vacancies Till November 7

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially begun the registration process for 5,346 teacher vacancies across multiple subjects for the 2025 recruitment drive. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in — before the last date, November 7, 2025.

Eligibility

According to the official notice, candidates applying for these teaching posts must possess a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant subject, studied for a minimum of two years. For higher-level teaching positions, candidates are required to hold a master’s degree, four-year integrated programme, BElEd, BSc BEd, or BA BEd from an NCTE-recognised institution. Additionally, applicants must have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

How to Apply

Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Login’.

Use your registered username and password to access the portal.

Fill out the DSSSB Teacher Application Form 2025 with accurate details.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates must ensure that they are registered on the DSSSB portal before applying, as the user ID and password generated during registration are required for all applications.

The application fee is ₹100 for general candidates, while women, SC, ST, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability), and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

The selection process for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 will comprise a single written examination, which will evaluate candidates’ subject knowledge, teaching aptitude, and general awareness.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the exam schedule, admit card release, and other important notifications.