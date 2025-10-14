Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised Again; Choice Filling Deadline Extended

Summary The changes come in response to a directive issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on October 9, aimed at synchronizing state counselling timelines with national counselling procedures Following the choice filling and editing process, the JCECEB will release the provisional seat allotment letters for the third round between October 21 and October 27, 2025

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has once again revised the schedule for the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses under the state quota. The changes come in response to a directive issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on October 9, aimed at synchronizing state counselling timelines with national counselling procedures.

As per the updated notification, the choice-filling window for eligible candidates has now been extended till October 18, 2025. Candidates who have registered but have not yet submitted their preferences for course and college are advised to complete the process through the official website — jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Furthermore, the board has announced that candidates will be allowed to edit their submitted choices on October 19, 2025. Earlier, the deadline for choice filling was set for October 14, while the choice editing window was scheduled for October 15. The extension aims to provide more flexibility to candidates and accommodate any adjustments required due to the revised MCC guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the choice filling and editing process, the JCECEB will release the provisional seat allotment letters for the third round between October 21 and October 27, 2025. Candidates who receive allotments will be required to complete document verification and final admission formalities at their allotted institutes between October 22 and October 27, 2025.

The board also clarified that the latest modifications override the earlier advertisements — No. JCECEB/28/25-41 dated July 15, 2025, and No. JCECEB/28/25-93 dated September 29, 2025. However, all other terms and conditions outlined in those notifications remain unchanged. Candidates are encouraged to refer to the “Important Notice” section on the JCECEB website for further details and official communication.

With this revision, candidates now have a few extra days to finalize their preferences and ensure all necessary steps are completed in time for the final round of admissions under the Jharkhand state quota.