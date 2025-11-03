ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September Result 2025 OUT - Link and Foundation, Inter & Final Qualifying Percentages

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Nov 2025
13:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA September 2025 results for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams today, November 3.
Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA September 2025 results for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams today, November 3. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in, by entering their six-digit registration number and roll number.

According to ICAI, a total of 16,800 candidates registered for the CA Final exam, of whom 16.23% qualified for both groups, marking the successful qualification of 11,466 students. The CA Intermediate exam saw a 10.06% pass rate for candidates appearing in both groups. While 8,780 candidates cleared Group I, 18,938 candidates qualified for Group II.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List Here
ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List Here

For the CA Foundation exam, the overall pass percentage stood at 14.78%. Out of 98,827 candidates who appeared, 14,609 students cleared the exam. Among them, 8,046 were male and 6,563 were female candidates. The Foundation examination was conducted across 544 centres nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the CA Final, 24.66% of candidates passed Group I (12,811 out of 51,955), while 25.26% qualified in Group II (8,151 out of 32,273). Among those who appeared for both groups, 2,727 out of 16,800 cleared, bringing the total number of newly qualified Chartered Accountants this session to 11,466.

In the CA Intermediate category, 9.43% of candidates cleared Group I (8,780 out of 93,074), and 27.14% passed Group II (18,938 out of 69,768). For those who appeared in both groups, 3,663 candidates out of 36,398 qualified.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 03 Nov 2025
13:31 PM
ICAI CA 2025 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ICAI CA Exam Results out CA Pass Percentage
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List . . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Round 2025: Web Options Entry Begins, Seat Allotment on Nov 7

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule Released - KEA Announces Eligibility Criter. . .

Telangana government

TS Inter Exam 2026: Fee Hiked, Payment Deadline Extended; Board Announces Rule Change. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List . . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Round 2025: Web Options Entry Begins, Seat Allotment on Nov 7

Representational Image
JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026: Will Calculators be Allowed or Not? NTA Issues Clarification; All Det. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule Released - KEA Announces Eligibility Criter. . .

Telangana government

TS Inter Exam 2026: Fee Hiked, Payment Deadline Extended; Board Announces Rule Change. . .

AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out for January Session - Download Link and Exam Patter. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality