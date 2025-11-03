ICAI CA September Result 2025 OUT - Link and Foundation, Inter & Final Qualifying Percentages

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA September 2025 results for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams today, November 3. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA September 2025 results for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams today, November 3. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in, by entering their six-digit registration number and roll number.

According to ICAI, a total of 16,800 candidates registered for the CA Final exam, of whom 16.23% qualified for both groups, marking the successful qualification of 11,466 students. The CA Intermediate exam saw a 10.06% pass rate for candidates appearing in both groups. While 8,780 candidates cleared Group I, 18,938 candidates qualified for Group II.

For the CA Foundation exam, the overall pass percentage stood at 14.78%. Out of 98,827 candidates who appeared, 14,609 students cleared the exam. Among them, 8,046 were male and 6,563 were female candidates. The Foundation examination was conducted across 544 centres nationwide.

In the CA Final, 24.66% of candidates passed Group I (12,811 out of 51,955), while 25.26% qualified in Group II (8,151 out of 32,273). Among those who appeared for both groups, 2,727 out of 16,800 cleared, bringing the total number of newly qualified Chartered Accountants this session to 11,466.

In the CA Intermediate category, 9.43% of candidates cleared Group I (8,780 out of 93,074), and 27.14% passed Group II (18,938 out of 69,768). For those who appeared in both groups, 3,663 candidates out of 36,398 qualified.

