Union Bank of India

Union Bank Recruitment 2026 Application Open for 1,865 Apprentice Posts; Apply by May 19

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
14:37 PM

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Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in
According to the official notification, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized institute or university approved by government bodies such as AICTE or UGC

Union Bank of India has invited online applications for Apprentice posts, announcing a major recruitment drive to fill 1,865 vacancies across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in. The last date to submit applications is May 19, 2026.

According to the official notification, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized institute or university approved by government bodies such as AICTE or UGC. The result of the qualifying examination must have been declared on or before April 1, 2026, and candidates will be required to produce relevant mark sheets and degree certificates during the selection process.

The age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years as of April 1, 2026. Additionally, candidates applying for vacancies in a particular state must be proficient in at least one of the local languages of that state, including reading, writing, speaking, and understanding.

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The application fee varies by category:

  • Rs 944 for General/OBC male candidates
  • Rs 708 for General/OBC female candidates
  • Rs 236 for SC/ST candidates

The fee must be paid through online mode.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria and instructions before applying and to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Further details regarding the selection process and exam pattern are expected to be available on the official website.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
14:37 PM
Union Bank of India Bank exams
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