MP Board Releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 Second Exams 2026; Exams Begin May 7

Summary The hall tickets are now available on the MPONLINE portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and can be accessed using basic login credentials According to official information, the Class 12 second examinations are scheduled to commence on May 7, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued admit cards for the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) second examinations 2026. The hall tickets are now available on the MPONLINE portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and can be accessed using basic login credentials.

According to official information, the Class 12 second examinations are scheduled to commence on May 7, 2026. Students appearing for the exams must carry a printed copy of their admit card, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.

The board has simplified the process by enabling online access to admit cards. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, navigating to the “Examination / Enrollment Forms” section, and clicking on the “Second Exam Admit Card 2026” link. After entering their application number or roll number along with the captcha, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

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Students are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and take a printout for use during the examination. It is also recommended to keep a digital copy saved for backup.

The board has urged candidates to regularly check the official portal for further updates and detailed information regarding the MP Board second examinations 2026.