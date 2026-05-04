Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB City Intimation Slip Released; Exams on May 10–11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
14:18 PM

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Summary
Aspirants can access the slip on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered email ID and password
The city intimation slip provides key details including the allotted exam date, shift timings, and the city of the examination centre

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) candidates. Aspirants can access the slip on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered email ID and password.

The city intimation slip provides key details including the allotted exam date, shift timings, and the city of the examination centre. However, it is not a substitute for the admit card.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET 2026 PCB examination for session 2 will be conducted on May 10 and 11 for admissions to BAgri and BPharm courses for the academic year 2026–27. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts: the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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The examination will be conducted across 189 centres in 36 districts of Maharashtra. The PCB group exam is held for admission to agriculture and pharmacy programmes offered by government and private colleges in the state.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the CET link, log in using their credentials, and select the option to view the city slip. The document should be checked carefully and downloaded for reference.

Earlier, over 2.84 lakh candidates appeared for the MHT CET 2026 PCB session 1 examination, which was conducted from April 21 to 26 in two shifts. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
14:22 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET 2026 MHT CET exam city allotment
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