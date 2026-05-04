National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Begins at NTA Website; Apply by May 20

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
15:18 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
As per the schedule, the last date to submit applications is May 20, 2026

The National Testing Agency has commenced the registration process for the UGC NET June 2026 examination from April 29. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit applications is May 20, 2026. The application correction window will be open from May 22 to May 24, 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary changes. The exam city details will be released by June 10, while the admit cards are expected to be available from June 15, 2026.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as per the notified schedule.

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UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

  • Visit the official UGC NET website
  • Click on the UGC NET June 2026 registration link
  • Complete the registration process
  • Fill out the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference

Application Fee

  • Rs 1150 for General/Unreserved category
  • Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category
  • Rs 325 for third gender candidates

In case of any issues during the application process, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination schedule and guidelines.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
15:20 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET UGC NET 2026 UGC notification
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