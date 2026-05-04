Telangana government

TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at TGCHE Portal; Exams on May 13–14

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
15:42 PM

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The Telangana Council of Higher Education is set to release the TG ICET 2026 hall ticket today, May 4, on its official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test will be able to download their admit cards by logging in with their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The examination is being conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of TGCHE. Once released, the hall ticket download link will be activated on the official portal for candidates to access and print their admit cards.

The TG ICET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 13 and May 14, 2026, in two shifts each day. The morning shift will run from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

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Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents. The admit card will include important details such as the exam date, shift timings, and test centre address.

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the hall ticket download link, and enter the required credentials. After submission, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the authorities before the examination date.

Candidates should keep a printed copy of the hall ticket safe and follow all instructions mentioned on it while appearing for the examination.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
15:44 PM
Telangana government TS ICET TSCHE Admit Card
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