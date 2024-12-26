ICAI CA Exam

ICAI CA Final Exam November 2024 Results expected on Thursday - Know how to download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
Once the results are declared candidates can check their scorecard on icai.org
Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to login to their account and check the results of ICA CA Final exam

The results of CA Final November 2024 exam is expected to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday, December 26 on the official website. Once the results are declared candidates can check their scorecard on icai.org.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to login to their account and check the results of ICA CA Final exam.

The Group 1 exam of CA Final were held on November 3, 5 and 7 while the Group 2 exams were conducted on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024.

To pass the ICAI CA November Exam, candidates must score at least 40 percent marks in each section and 50 percent marks in overall.

How to download ICAI CA Final Results 2024 once declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA at icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'ICAI CA Final November 2024 Result'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: Your ICAI CA Final results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

