ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Announced; 7590 Qualify as CAs - Meet the Toppers

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final Examination held in January 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their scorecards on the official website — icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final Examination held in January 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their scorecards on the official website — icai.nic.in.

As per the data released by ICAI, a total of 53,652 candidates appeared for the Group I examination. Out of them, 11,282 candidates cleared the group, resulting in a pass percentage of 21.03 per cent.

In Group II, 38,169 candidates took the exam, and 3,726 candidates successfully passed. The pass rate for Group II stood at 9.76 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

For candidates who opted to appear in both Group I and Group II simultaneously, 22,293 candidates wrote the exams. Among them, 2,446 candidates managed to clear both groups, recording a combined pass percentage of 10.97 per cent.

ICAI stated that 7,590 candidates have successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants following the January 2026 examination cycle. These candidates are now eligible to apply for ICAI membership and formally enter the accounting profession.

Passing Criteria

The CA Final examinations were conducted on January 5, 7 and 9, 2026 for Group I papers. Group II examinations were held on January 11, 12 and 16, 2026.

To qualify in the CA Final examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and achieve an aggregate of at least 50 per cent in each group.

Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to download the result. The CA Final January 2026 scorecard will include the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, and overall qualifying status.

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Toppers

Alongside the results, ICAI also released the All India Rank (AIR) holders list.

Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured the first rank (AIR 1) with 486 marks out of 600, translating to 81 per cent.

Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib obtained the second rank with 452 marks, scoring 75.33 per cent.

The third rank was jointly secured by Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonepat, both scoring 451 marks out of 600, which equals 75.17 per cent.

Candidates who have cleared the ICAI CA Final January 2026 examination can proceed with the ICAI membership enrollment process to begin their professional journey. Meanwhile, those who were unable to qualify in this cycle may start preparing for the upcoming examination session announced by the institute.

For further updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the ICAI website.

Find the full merit list here.