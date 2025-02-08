IBPS SO Main Result 2024 declared at ibps.in - Know how to download scorecard

Summary To access the results, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth The results will be available from February 7 to February 14, 2025, so candidates login during this timeframe to check their results

The IBPS SO Main Result 2024 has been declaredby IBPS on its official website and candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Examination for Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XIV) can now check their results online at ibps.in.

To access the results, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth.

The results will be available from February 7 to February 14, 2025, so candidates login during this timeframe to check their results.

The IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Mains Exam 2024 was conducted on December 14, 2024 in a computer-based mode for various posts, including:

Law Officer

IT Officer

Agriculture Field Officer

HR/Personnel Officer

Marketing Officer

For the Rajbhasha Adhikari position, the exam included both Objective and Descriptive Tests, while the other posts involved a 60-mark Online Exam.

How to check IBPS SO Main Result 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: The IBPS SO Main Scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout