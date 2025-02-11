IBPS SO

IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letter Issued at ibps.in- Know Important Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
14:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have qualified in Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XIV can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download the call letters till February 25, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection issued the IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letters. Candidates who have qualified in Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XIV can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download the call letters till February 25, 2025. The IBPS mains result was declared on February 7, 2025 on its official website and will be available till February 14, 2025.The combined final score of candidates will be on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XIV and Interview.

IBPS SO Interview Call Letters: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in
  2. Click on the link to download the IBPS SO Interview Call Letters for CRP SPL-XIV
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Download the call letter displayed on the screen
  5. Take a printed copy of the same for future reference

It must be noted that the total marks allotted for Interview is 100, and the minimum qualifying marks will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates).

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
14:44 PM
IBPS SO IBPS Interview
