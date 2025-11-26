IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Out Now - Download Deadline and Final Marks Details

Posted on 26 Nov 2025
10:08 AM

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 for the Common Recruitment Process - Customer Service Associates (CRP-CSA-XV). Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in, using their registration number and password. The scorecards will remain accessible until December 2, 2025.

IBPS had declared the Clerk Prelims 2025 result on November 20. The examination was conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, aiming to fill 13,533 vacancies across participating banks. Candidates who have qualified for the prelims stage are now eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025, scheduled to be held on November 29. The mains admit card has already been issued.

Prelims Score Calculation

The institute explained the detailed methodology used to derive the prelims scores:

The number of correctly answered questions in each objective section is calculated after applying a penalty for incorrect responses.

Scores are then corrected and equated to adjust for slight variations in difficulty levels across different exam sessions.

Equated scores are converted to a base form, ensuring uniformity across all test versions.

Final marks for each section are rounded off to two decimal places.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards before the deadline and prepare for the upcoming mains examination.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

