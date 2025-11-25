IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out: Mock Test Link and Scribe Guidelines Uploaded

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2025. Candidates who are set to appear for the mains examination can now download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2025. Candidates who are set to appear for the mains examination can now download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in, by logging in with their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. The admit card download window will remain open until December 2, 2025.

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on the link titled Online Mains Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerk-XV on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth or password on the login page.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and read the exam-day instructions thoroughly.

Along with the main admit card, IBPS has also activated the mock test link and released detailed guidelines for candidates opting to use a scribe. As per the official schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 29.

Find direct links here: admit card and mock test