IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out: Mock Test Link and Scribe Guidelines Uploaded

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
11:08 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2025. Candidates who are set to appear for the mains examination can now download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in, by logging in with their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. The admit card download window will remain open until December 2, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released: Offline Hall Ticket Download Soon
CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released: Offline Hall Ticket Download Soon

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the link titled Online Mains Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerk-XV on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth or password on the login page.
  • The IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and read the exam-day instructions thoroughly.

Along with the main admit card, IBPS has also activated the mock test link and released detailed guidelines for candidates opting to use a scribe. As per the official schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 29.

Find direct links here: admit card and mock test

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
11:09 AM
IBPS Clerk Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS mains examination Admit Card Mock Test
