CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released: Offline Hall Ticket Download Soon

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 admit cards for candidates who qualified the written examination. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, by logging in with their registered credentials.

According to the official schedule, the Bihar Police Constable PET 2025 will be held on December 15, 2025. Candidates must bring their admit card to the venue for entry. This year, a massive 99,190 candidates are expected to appear for the PET, conducted to fill 19,838 constable vacancies across the state.

Admit Card Download Steps

Visit the CSBC official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Select the ‘Download e-Admit Card’ option on the homepage.

Enter the required details (registration ID/roll number or mobile number and date of birth).

Check and download the PET admit card for exam day.

For candidates unable to download their hall tickets online, CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards at its office on Harding Road, Patna, on December 12 and 13, 2025, between 10 AM and 5 PM.

The Physical Efficiency Test carries 100 marks and consists of three events: running, high jump, and shot put. Running carries the highest weightage with 50 marks, while high jump and shot put hold 25 marks each. Performance in all three events will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

Find the admit card download link here.