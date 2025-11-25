Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Released: Offline Hall Ticket Download Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
09:59 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 admit cards.
Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 admit cards for candidates who qualified the written examination. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, by logging in with their registered credentials.

According to the official schedule, the Bihar Police Constable PET 2025 will be held on December 15, 2025. Candidates must bring their admit card to the venue for entry. This year, a massive 99,190 candidates are expected to appear for the PET, conducted to fill 19,838 constable vacancies across the state.

Admit Card Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the CSBC official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Select the ‘Download e-Admit Card’ option on the homepage.
  • Enter the required details (registration ID/roll number or mobile number and date of birth).
  • Check and download the PET admit card for exam day.

For candidates unable to download their hall tickets online, CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards at its office on Harding Road, Patna, on December 12 and 13, 2025, between 10 AM and 5 PM.

The Physical Efficiency Test carries 100 marks and consists of three events: running, high jump, and shot put. Running carries the highest weightage with 50 marks, while high jump and shot put hold 25 marks each. Performance in all three events will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

Find the admit card download link here.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
10:02 AM
Bihar police Central Selection Board of Constables Police constable Police recruitment Admit Card
Similar stories
WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT for Class 9-10 Recruitment Exam: Direct Link & Interview S. . .

NEET UG

Tripura NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Allotment on Nove. . .

Odisha government

DMET, Odisha Begins NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1; Deadline Til. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Released; 3,707 Candidates . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT for Class 9-10 Recruitment Exam: Direct Link & Interview S. . .

Ground Zero: In May 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students
Study abroad

American Dream

Calcutta University

Translation and tribal tongues

NEET UG

Tripura NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Allotment on Nove. . .

Dignitaries from diverse roots unite for a shared future — ‘Song of Asia’ by Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee echoes the spirit of togetherness
EIILM–Kolkata

Asia Unites for the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative in Vietnam

EIILM-Kolkata

Shaping the Future of Global Finance: This leading institution from Kolkata to host g. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality