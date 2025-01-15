IBPS 2025: Tentative Exam Calendar For RRB, SO and Others OUT- Details Here

Summary Interested candidates can visit the official website and view the tentative exam calendar 2025-26 Detailed notification for each recruitment exam will be uploaded on the IBPS official website- ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) recruitment exam calendar 2025-26. Interested candidates can visit the official website and view the tentative exam calendar 2025-26. Also, the detailed notification for each recruitment exam will be uploaded on the IBPS official website- ibps.in.

As per the IBPS schedule, the RRB Officer Scale I prelims examination will be held on July 27, August 2, 3, Office Assistant prelims exam will be held on August 30, September 6 and 7, 2025. The main examination will be held on September 13 for Officer Scale I, II and III and on November 9 for Office Assistant posts.

The IBPS PO prelims examination will be held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025 and main examination on November 29, 2025. The IBPS PO SO prelims examination will be held on November 22 and 23, 2025 and main examination on January 4, 2026.

The IBPS Customer Service Associates preliminary examination will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025 and the main examination on February 1, 2026.

IBPS Tentative Calendar 2025

For further details and registration, candidates are advised to visit the official website.