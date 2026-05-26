HPBOSE Declares HPSOS March 2026 Results for Classes 8, 10 and 12; Class 12 Records Highest Pass Percentage

Summary The results were declared on May 25, 2026, according to Board Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma According to the notification, the re-evaluation fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per subject and the re-checking fee at Rs 800 per subject

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) examinations conducted in March 2026 for Classes 8, 10 and 12. The results were declared on May 25, 2026, according to Board Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma.

As per the official data released by the board, Class 12 students recorded the highest success rate with a pass percentage of 64.57 per cent. Class 8 students achieved a pass percentage of 61.06 per cent, while Class 10 registered 54.66 per cent.

The board stated that students of Classes 10 and 12 are eligible to apply for re-evaluation, whereas candidates from Classes 8, 10 and 12 may apply for re-checking of answer scripts through authorised HPSOS study centres in online mode. The last date to submit applications for both processes is June 10, 2026.

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According to the notification, the re-evaluation fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per subject and the re-checking fee at Rs 800 per subject. Re-evaluation will be permitted only for theory papers and not for MCQ sections. Students seeking re-evaluation must have secured at least 20 per cent marks in the concerned subject.

The board has also opened the schedule for Re-appear and Improvement examinations for the September 2026 session. Applications without late fee will be accepted from June 5 to June 30, 2026, while submissions with a late fee of ₹1,000 will be allowed from July 1 to July 13, 2026. Officials clarified that no extension beyond the prescribed dates will be granted under any circumstances.

Students can access their results through the official website of the board. The board has advised candidates to complete all formalities strictly through authorised HPSOS study centres and follow official instructions carefully.