HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam date sheet released on hpbose.org - Check details

Summary Candidates appearing in the exam can download the date sheet from the official website hpbose.org As per the official schedule, both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are set to begin from March 4, 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the date sheets for class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the date sheet from the official website hpbose.org

As per the official schedule, both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are set to begin from March 4, 2025. The detailed schedule of each and every subject has been provided in the date sheet.

The board has released the proposed schedule for the annual examination of matriculation and 12th regular and state open school, compartment, additional subject, category improvement examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 22 the Class 12 board exams will conclude on March 29, 2025.

How to download the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 exams from official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Under examination tab click on 'Date Sheet'

Step 3: Click on the name of the exam

Step 4: A PDF containing the detailed date sheet of the exam will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Date Sheet and take a printout for future reference