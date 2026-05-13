HBSE Exam 2026

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out - Check Haryana Board Toppers, Stream and School Wise Pass Percent

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
09:21 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Class 12 Board Result 2026.
According to the board, the overall pass percentage for regular senior secondary academic candidates stood at 84.67 per cent.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Class 12 Board Result 2026 on its official website, bseh.org.in. Students who appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations can now access and download their scorecards online using their roll number and other required login credentials.

This year, nearly 2,95,478 candidates enrolled for the Haryana Class 12 board examinations conducted across the state. The examinations were held from February 25 to April 1, 2026, in a single shift from 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM at designated examination centres.

Pass Percent Overview

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the board, the overall pass percentage for regular senior secondary academic candidates stood at 84.67 per cent. Meanwhile, self-study candidates recorded a pass percentage of 69.57 per cent.

Out of 2,42,856 students who appeared in the regular examinations, a total of 2,05,618 candidates successfully passed the examination. At the same time, 10,498 students were declared unsuccessful.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the Haryana Class 12 board examinations. Among the 1,19,893 girls who appeared for the exams, 1,05,467 cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.97 per cent. On the other hand, 1,22,963 boys appeared for the examination, out of which 1,00,151 qualified, taking the boys’ pass percentage to 81.45 per cent. The difference in performance between girls and boys was recorded at 6.52 percentage points.

The stream-wise analysis showed that Science students registered the best performance with a pass percentage of 90.08 per cent. Commerce students achieved a pass percentage of 88.20 per cent, while the Arts stream recorded 82.60 per cent.

Among schools, private institutions performed better than government schools. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 87.94 per cent, whereas government schools secured 82.44 per cent. Rural students slightly outperformed their urban counterparts, with rural areas registering 84.98 per cent compared to 83.91 per cent in urban regions.

District-Wise Performance

District-wise, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district in the state in terms of overall results. Meanwhile, Nuh recorded the lowest pass percentage among all districts.

Toppers List 2026

The Haryana Board also released the names of the top-performing students in the Class 12 examinations. Deepika from Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School secured the first rank with 499 marks. Udita from Vishwabharya Kanya Gurukul stood second with 498 marks. Yogita from Shiksha Bharti Global School and Muskan from Gyan Bharti Public School jointly secured the third rank with 497 marks each.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets within 20 days from the declaration of results by paying the prescribed fee. Schools have also been provided access to download institutional results through the board’s official portal using their login credentials.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
09:23 AM
HBSE Exam 2026 Haryana Board of School Education Board Exam 2026 Result Toppers list Class XII exams
Similar stories
AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Stage II Result 2026 Declared, Over 13000 Qualify - Check Cut Offs, C. . .

NTA DG Abhishek Singh
NEET UG 2026

NTA Chief Takes Responsibility for NEET 2026 Cancellation, Promises Quick Re-Exam: Ch. . .

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Declares KEAM 2026 Results; Merit List, Cut-off Released For Engineering, . . .

Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA)

FAIMA Demands Time-Bound Probe Into NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak, Calls for Strict Action,. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Stage II Result 2026 Declared, Over 13000 Qualify - Check Cut Offs, C. . .

NTA DG Abhishek Singh
NEET UG 2026

NTA Chief Takes Responsibility for NEET 2026 Cancellation, Promises Quick Re-Exam: Ch. . .

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Declares KEAM 2026 Results; Merit List, Cut-off Released For Engineering, . . .

Vivekananda Mission School

Vivekananda Mission School Excels in ICSE, ISC 2026; Students Deliver Outstanding Res. . .

Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA)

FAIMA Demands Time-Bound Probe Into NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak, Calls for Strict Action,. . .

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE to announce Class 12 results shortly; Umang indicates imminent release

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality