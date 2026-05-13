HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out - Check Haryana Board Toppers, Stream and School Wise Pass Percent

Summary The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Class 12 Board Result 2026. According to the board, the overall pass percentage for regular senior secondary academic candidates stood at 84.67 per cent.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Class 12 Board Result 2026 on its official website, bseh.org.in. Students who appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations can now access and download their scorecards online using their roll number and other required login credentials.

This year, nearly 2,95,478 candidates enrolled for the Haryana Class 12 board examinations conducted across the state. The examinations were held from February 25 to April 1, 2026, in a single shift from 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM at designated examination centres.

Pass Percent Overview

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According to the board, the overall pass percentage for regular senior secondary academic candidates stood at 84.67 per cent. Meanwhile, self-study candidates recorded a pass percentage of 69.57 per cent.

Out of 2,42,856 students who appeared in the regular examinations, a total of 2,05,618 candidates successfully passed the examination. At the same time, 10,498 students were declared unsuccessful.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the Haryana Class 12 board examinations. Among the 1,19,893 girls who appeared for the exams, 1,05,467 cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.97 per cent. On the other hand, 1,22,963 boys appeared for the examination, out of which 1,00,151 qualified, taking the boys’ pass percentage to 81.45 per cent. The difference in performance between girls and boys was recorded at 6.52 percentage points.

The stream-wise analysis showed that Science students registered the best performance with a pass percentage of 90.08 per cent. Commerce students achieved a pass percentage of 88.20 per cent, while the Arts stream recorded 82.60 per cent.

Among schools, private institutions performed better than government schools. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 87.94 per cent, whereas government schools secured 82.44 per cent. Rural students slightly outperformed their urban counterparts, with rural areas registering 84.98 per cent compared to 83.91 per cent in urban regions.

District-Wise Performance

District-wise, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district in the state in terms of overall results. Meanwhile, Nuh recorded the lowest pass percentage among all districts.

Toppers List 2026

The Haryana Board also released the names of the top-performing students in the Class 12 examinations. Deepika from Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School secured the first rank with 499 marks. Udita from Vishwabharya Kanya Gurukul stood second with 498 marks. Yogita from Shiksha Bharti Global School and Muskan from Gyan Bharti Public School jointly secured the third rank with 497 marks each.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets within 20 days from the declaration of results by paying the prescribed fee. Schools have also been provided access to download institutional results through the board’s official portal using their login credentials.