All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next?

Summary The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram has directed all schools in the district to shift to a hybrid teaching format for students from Nursery to Class 5, combining both online and offline classes. The directive has been issued in compliance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) following the enforcement of Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram has directed all schools in the district to shift to a hybrid teaching format for students from Nursery to Class 5, combining both online and offline classes. The directive has been issued in compliance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) following the enforcement of Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR.

According to the official order released by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the move follows the district’s continued recording of “Very Poor” air quality levels, triggering stricter pollution-control protocols. The hybrid model is expected to function wherever feasible, allowing schools to offer flexibility and reduce students’ exposure to high pollution levels.

In an announcement shared on X, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in light of deteriorating air quality, in line with CAQM’s directions under Stage III (Severe Air Quality) restrictions. Schools have been instructed to ensure that learning continues seamlessly, while parents and guardians have been given the option to choose online classes for their children if the school provides the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shift to hybrid learning aims to balance educational requirements with health considerations, especially for younger children who are among the most affected during pollution spikes.

Experts attribute the recent surge in pollution to calm wind conditions, atmospheric stability, and unfavourable weather patterns that prevent pollutants from dispersing, causing them to settle closer to the surface. Similar conditions in Delhi have pushed the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the “Severe” category, prompting authorities to intensify GRAP Stage 3 measures across NCR regions, including Gurugram.

The administration has urged schools and parents to stay updated on further advisories as the pollution situation evolves.