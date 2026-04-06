GUJCET Answer Key 2026 Released for All Paper Sets - How to Raise Objections?

Summary GSEB has published the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026. The answer key has been published for all sets of question papers, allowing candidates to review their responses and estimate their scores.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has published the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026. The answer key has been published for all sets of question papers, allowing candidates to review their responses and estimate their scores.

Candidates can access and download the GUJCET 2026 answer key from the official website without the need for login credentials. The document has been made available in PDF format for ease of access. The board has released answer keys for all major subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. To ensure inclusivity, the answer key has been published in three languages—Gujarati, Hindi, and English.

Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections. The challenge window will remain open until April 8, 2026, up to 6 pm. To submit objections, candidates must pay a fee of ₹500 per question. The board has clarified that submissions without proof of fee payment will not be considered. However, if an objection is found to be valid, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded.

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To challenge any answer, candidates are required to fill out a separate objection form for each question. These forms are available along with the provisional answer key. Applicants must also attach relevant supporting documents to justify their claims, as objections without proper evidence will be rejected by the board.

Once completed, the objection forms along with supporting documents and proof of payment must be submitted via email to the designated address provided by the board. The payment for objections is to be made through an SBI bank challan.

The board is expected to review all valid objections before publishing the final answer key.

Find the direct answer key PDF link here.