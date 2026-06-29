NTA to Release Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets, Final Key As Objection Window Closes: Updates Here

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and OMR response sheets for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination in the coming days. The development comes after the conclusion of the objection window for the provisional answer key, which remained open until June 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and OMR response sheets for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination in the coming days. The development comes after the conclusion of the objection window for the provisional answer key, which remained open until June 28. Once the review of challenges submitted by candidates is completed, the agency will publish the final answer key, followed by the announcement of the examination results.

Earlier, on June 25, NTA had made the provisional answer key available for candidates who appeared in the re-NEET UG 2026 examination. More than 20 lakh medical aspirants who took the test were given access to the tentative answer key through the official website. Candidates were allowed to review the answers and submit objections if they found any discrepancies. The challenge facility was available online, and candidates were required to raise their objections within the prescribed deadline. The agency has clarified that no representations submitted after June 28 will be considered for review.

Subject experts will examine all valid objections received during the challenge period before finalising the answers. Any corrections found necessary after the review process will be incorporated into the final answer key, which will be binding and used for result computation.

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While the provisional answer key has already been released, NTA informed candidates that the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) response sheets are still being processed. The agency stated that the work related to preparing and uploading the OMR records is currently underway.

The OMR response sheet is an important document that allows candidates to verify the answers marked during the examination. These machine-readable answer sheets contain essential information, including the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, test booklet code, examination date, session details and question-wise responses recorded during the test. Once uploaded, candidates will be able to compare their responses with the final answer key and estimate their likely scores.

NEET UG remains the country's largest medical entrance examination and serves as the gateway to undergraduate medical and allied health science programmes, including MBBS, BDS and other courses offered by government, private and deemed universities. The re-examination was conducted after the cancellation of the earlier test.

According to the official marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are awarded or deducted for unanswered questions. The examination consisted of 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology, including Botany and Zoology, carrying a maximum score of 720 marks.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NEET website for updates regarding the publication of these documents and the declaration of results.