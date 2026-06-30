IBPS

IBPS PO, MT and SO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; Registration Begins July 1, Check Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2026
14:38 PM

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Summary
The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies in the 2027–28 recruitment cycle
According to the schedule, online registration and application fee payment will begin on July 1, 2026, and continue until July 21, 2026

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the short notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI) for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT) and Specialist Officers (SO) in participating public sector banks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies for the 2027–28 recruitment cycle. Candidates will be able to submit their online applications and pay the examination fee from July 1 to July 21, 2026.

According to the notification, the detailed advertisement containing vacancy details, eligibility criteria, examination pattern and other recruitment guidelines will be released on July 1, 2026, on the official IBPS website. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the detailed notification before submitting their applications.

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As per the tentative schedule, the PO/MT Preliminary Examination will be held in August 2026, followed by the Main Examination in October 2026. The Personality Test is scheduled for November 2026, while interviews will be conducted during November and December 2026. Provisional allotment is expected to take place in January 2027.

For Specialist Officer recruitment, the Preliminary Examination will be conducted in September/October 2026, followed by the Main Examination in November 2026. Interviews are also scheduled for November/December 2026, with provisional allotment to be completed in January 2027.

Selection Process

For Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) posts, the recruitment process will consist of:

  • Preliminary Examination
  • Main Examination
  • Personality Test
  • Interview
  • Provisional Allotment

For Specialist Officer (SO) posts, candidates will be shortlisted through:

  • Preliminary Examination
  • Main Examination
  • Interview
  • Provisional Allotment

The final allotment of candidates will be made based on their performance in the prescribed selection stages and the availability of vacancies in participating public sector banks.

Candidates have been advised to ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions before applying.

IBPS has also urged applicants to regularly visit its official website for updates on the recruitment process, admit cards, examination dates, results and subsequent stages of selection.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2026
14:39 PM
IBPS IBPS SO IBPS PO
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