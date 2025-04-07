class 10 exams

Goa Board Class 10 exam results declared on results.gbshsegoa.net - How to check scorecard

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2025
17:53 PM
Representative Image File Image

Summary
Students who appeared in the exam can check their marks online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net
A total of 18,838 candidates appeared in the exam, including 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Class 10 board exam results on its official website on Monday, April 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can check their marks online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The examination was conducted between March 1 and March 21 at various examination centres throughout the state. A total of 18,838 candidates appeared in the exam, including 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls.

How to check results of Goa Board Class 10 exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board at results.gbshsegoa.net

Step 2: Click on the Result link available on the website

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout

Candidates can also download their marksheets from DigiLocker by entering their login credentials.

