TNPSC Declares Final Results for Group IV, Technical Services & APP Exams; Check Now

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results for multiple major recruitment examinations. The declared results include the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II (Prosecution Department) under the Tamil Nadu General Service, the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services), and the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts).

Over the past few months, TNPSC has been releasing results for various departmental and recruitment examinations, ensuring timely updates for thousands of candidates.

Candidates can access their TNPSC results by following a simple process on the official website. They must visit the results section, choose the relevant examination, and log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Once submitted, candidates can view, download, or print their scorecards for future use.

TNPSC has advised all candidates to carefully check their marks and personal details displayed on the result. Any mismatch or discrepancy should be reported to the commission immediately for correction. The results are now live on the official TNPSC portal, enabling candidates to complete their verification without delay.

Find the result download links here.