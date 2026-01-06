XLRI

XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
14:38 PM

File Image

Summary
The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in computer-based mode
After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections through an online objection window

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has not yet released the XAT Answer Key 2025. Once issued, candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 will be able to access the provisional answer key and their response sheets on the official website, xatonline.in.

The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in computer-based mode. The question paper was set in English and consisted entirely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question carried five options, with one correct answer.

The exam comprised a total of 95 questions, divided into two time-bound sections — Part 1 and Part 2.

After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections through an online objection window. As per past trends, the objection window is expected to remain open for two to three days. Candidates will be required to pay a processing fee for each objection submitted.

XAT Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. Click on the XAT Answer Key 2025 link on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Submit the details to view the provisional answer key
  5. Download and save the answer key for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the answer key and the objection process.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
14:39 PM
XLRI XAT XAT 2025 Answer Key
TRUTHSEEKERS: Students during a lesson on digital literacy at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, US
Digital Literacy

Defence against deepfakes

