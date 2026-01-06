XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Here

Summary The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in computer-based mode After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections through an online objection window

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has not yet released the XAT Answer Key 2025. Once issued, candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 will be able to access the provisional answer key and their response sheets on the official website, xatonline.in.

The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in computer-based mode. The question paper was set in English and consisted entirely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question carried five options, with one correct answer.

The exam comprised a total of 95 questions, divided into two time-bound sections — Part 1 and Part 2.

After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections through an online objection window. As per past trends, the objection window is expected to remain open for two to three days. Candidates will be required to pay a processing fee for each objection submitted.

XAT Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in Click on the XAT Answer Key 2025 link on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Submit the details to view the provisional answer key Download and save the answer key for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the answer key and the objection process.