AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Round 2025: Web Options Entry Begins, Seat Allotment on Nov 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Nov 2025
12:41 PM



Summary
The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has begun the final phase web options entry process for AP EAMCET/EAPCET BiPC counselling 2025 today, November 3. Candidates who have successfully completed their registration and document verification for the said round will now be able to fill their choices through the official website.

The web options entry window will remain functional till November 5, 2025.

Web Options Entry Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Web Options’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your unique credentials (hall ticket number and date of birth) created during the entrance exam to access the web options.

Step 4: View the options and fill in your preferences.

If needed, candidates can edit the options of their preferred colleges and courses, prioritising them according to their choice on November 6, when the edit window opens.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule Released - KEA Announces Eligibility Criteria
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule Released - KEA Announces Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates are instructed to check the details in "Print Verified Application" link before proceeding for option entry. If changes are required, attend at selected HLCs to make changes; then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking "Web options" link. Once the options are exercised, data cannot be modified,” the official website informed.

Candidates are encouraged to exercise as many options as possible to increase their chances of securing a seat in their desired college/institute/university.

Post completion of the choice filling and locking process, the seat allotment result will be declared on November 7, with the self-reporting and document verification scheduled from November 8 to 11, 2025.

Find the direct web option entry link here.

Last updated on 03 Nov 2025
12:41 PM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025 APSCHE Counselling





