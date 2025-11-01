IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Deadline and Steps to Edit

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now edit details in the IIT JAM 2026 form through the JOAPS portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now edit details in the IIT JAM 2026 form through the JOAPS portal.

As per the official schedule, the last date to make corrections in the IIT JAM 2026 application form is November 10, 2025. Applicants can edit key details, including category, name, examination city, paper, and date of birth (DoB).

How to Edit IIT JAM 2026 Application Form

Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the JOAPS Portal link.

Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Click on the application correction link.

Make corrections in category, gender, exam city, or date of birth.

Add or modify test paper(s) if required.

Pay the applicable correction fee and submit the updated form.

Additionally, candidates can add or change test paper(s) in their previously submitted IIT JAM 2026 application form by paying an additional fee of ₹300 per change.

“Candidates can add an additional test paper or can change the test paper(s) in the previously submitted application form with an additional fee of ₹300 before November 10, 2025,” reads the official IIT Bombay notice.

The IIT JAM 2026 will be held on February 15, 2026, for admission to around 3,000 seats across 22 IITs, offering Master of Science (MSc), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other postgraduate programmes. The JAM 2026 score will also be accepted for admission to 89 postgraduate courses in IITs for the academic year 2026-27.

Find the direct JOAPS portal link here.