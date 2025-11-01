IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Deadline and Steps to Edit

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Nov 2025
10:36 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) 2026.
Candidates who have submitted their applications can now edit details in the IIT JAM 2026 form through the JOAPS portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now edit details in the IIT JAM 2026 form through the JOAPS portal.

As per the official schedule, the last date to make corrections in the IIT JAM 2026 application form is November 10, 2025. Applicants can edit key details, including category, name, examination city, paper, and date of birth (DoB).

JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins for Session 1: NTA Releases Exam Schedule &amp; Result Date
JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins for Session 1: NTA Releases Exam Schedule &amp; Result Date

How to Edit IIT JAM 2026 Application Form

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on the JOAPS Portal link.
  • Log in using your registered email ID and password.
  • Click on the application correction link.
  • Make corrections in category, gender, exam city, or date of birth.
  • Add or modify test paper(s) if required.
  • Pay the applicable correction fee and submit the updated form.

Additionally, candidates can add or change test paper(s) in their previously submitted IIT JAM 2026 application form by paying an additional fee of ₹300 per change.

Candidates can add an additional test paper or can change the test paper(s) in the previously submitted application form with an additional fee of ₹300 before November 10, 2025,” reads the official IIT Bombay notice.

The IIT JAM 2026 will be held on February 15, 2026, for admission to around 3,000 seats across 22 IITs, offering Master of Science (MSc), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other postgraduate programmes. The JAM 2026 score will also be accepted for admission to 89 postgraduate courses in IITs for the academic year 2026-27.

Find the direct JOAPS portal link here.

Last updated on 01 Nov 2025
10:37 AM
IIT JAM 2026 IIT Bombay Joint Admission Test for Masters applications
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Releases School Performance Report Cards for Data-Driven Improvement: Where to D. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins for Session 1: NTA Releases Exam Schedule & Result . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today at ssc.gov.in; Get Link to App. . .

JEE Main 2026

IIT Kanpur Launches Free 40-Day Online JEE Main 2026 Crash Course under SATHEE- Key D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Releases School Performance Report Cards for Data-Driven Improvement: Where to D. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins for Session 1: NTA Releases Exam Schedule & Result . . .

Academic Collaboration

University of Rajasthan, IIHMR Sign MoU for Joint Research, Training & Student Develo. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today at ssc.gov.in; Get Link to App. . .

JEE Main 2026

IIT Kanpur Launches Free 40-Day Online JEE Main 2026 Crash Course under SATHEE- Key D. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality