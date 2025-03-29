delhi schools

DoE, Delhi releases results of classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 on edudel.nic.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Mar 2025
18:08 PM
Summary
The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has declared the results of Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 on its official website. Students who appeared in the examination can download their results from edudel.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their credentials like Student ID, Class, Section and Date of Birth to download their results.

How to download Delhi DoE Results 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi DoE at edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Results link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout

If any discrepancy is found, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned school immediately.

Last updated on 29 Mar 2025
18:09 PM
