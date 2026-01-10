Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Postponed Following MCC Directive; New Schedule Awaited

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has announced the postponement of the third round of online counselling for admission to vacant postgraduate medical seats for the 2025 academic session. Further instructions regarding the counselling process, eligibility criteria, and revised schedules will be issued once the central authorities finalise and release the updated guidelines.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has announced the postponement of the third round of online counselling for admission to vacant postgraduate medical seats for the 2025 academic session. The decision affects admissions to Government Medical Colleges across Assam as well as Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, under the Assam State Quota.

According to an official notice issued from Guwahati, the postponement has been implemented following a directive from the Government of India’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), New Delhi. The directive, dated January 7, 2026, has led to the deferment of the Round 3 counselling process until further orders, with no revised schedule announced so far.

The notice clarified that the third round of online counselling for filling vacant postgraduate seats in Assam’s government medical institutions and BBCI will remain on hold until fresh instructions are received from the central authorities. The postponement has been linked to ongoing developments at the national level regarding postgraduate medical counselling.

In a related development, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under DGHS has informed that the revised All India Quota (AIQ) schedule and the corresponding State counselling schedule for PG Counselling 2025 will be published only after receiving updated percentile eligibility criteria from the competent authority. Until the revised eligibility norms are finalised and notified, the MCC has advised all states not to proceed with the third round of counselling.

The MCC has clearly directed that no state should conduct Round 3 of postgraduate medical counselling before the official release of the revised counselling schedule. The updated timelines for both AIQ and State quota counselling will be announced only after the revised percentile eligibility requirements are formally approved and communicated.

Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical seats in Assam have been advised to regularly check the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, for the latest updates. Further instructions regarding the counselling process, eligibility criteria, and revised schedules will be issued once the central authorities finalise and release the updated guidelines.

