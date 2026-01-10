NEET PG 2025

Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Postponed Following MCC Directive; New Schedule Awaited

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
12:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has announced the postponement of the third round of online counselling for admission to vacant postgraduate medical seats for the 2025 academic session.
Further instructions regarding the counselling process, eligibility criteria, and revised schedules will be issued once the central authorities finalise and release the updated guidelines.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has announced the postponement of the third round of online counselling for admission to vacant postgraduate medical seats for the 2025 academic session. The decision affects admissions to Government Medical Colleges across Assam as well as Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, under the Assam State Quota.

According to an official notice issued from Guwahati, the postponement has been implemented following a directive from the Government of India’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), New Delhi. The directive, dated January 7, 2026, has led to the deferment of the Round 3 counselling process until further orders, with no revised schedule announced so far.

The notice clarified that the third round of online counselling for filling vacant postgraduate seats in Assam’s government medical institutions and BBCI will remain on hold until fresh instructions are received from the central authorities. The postponement has been linked to ongoing developments at the national level regarding postgraduate medical counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET PG 2025: MCC Asks States to Put Round 3 Counselling on Hold! Notice &amp; Schedule Update
NEET PG 2025: MCC Asks States to Put Round 3 Counselling on Hold! Notice &amp; Schedule Update

In a related development, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under DGHS has informed that the revised All India Quota (AIQ) schedule and the corresponding State counselling schedule for PG Counselling 2025 will be published only after receiving updated percentile eligibility criteria from the competent authority. Until the revised eligibility norms are finalised and notified, the MCC has advised all states not to proceed with the third round of counselling.

The MCC has clearly directed that no state should conduct Round 3 of postgraduate medical counselling before the official release of the revised counselling schedule. The updated timelines for both AIQ and State quota counselling will be announced only after the revised percentile eligibility requirements are formally approved and communicated.

Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical seats in Assam have been advised to regularly check the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, for the latest updates. Further instructions regarding the counselling process, eligibility criteria, and revised schedules will be issued once the central authorities finalise and release the updated guidelines.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
12:35 PM
NEET PG 2025 Assam NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card and GD Correction Dates Updat. . .

AIIMS

INI CET January 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Check Rank Wise Allocation & Report. . .

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 City Intimation Slip Released, Details Sent to Candidates: How to Downl. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Final Answer Key and Marks Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Till . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card and GD Correction Dates Updat. . .

AIIMS

INI CET January 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Check Rank Wise Allocation & Report. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Eastern India Science & Engineering Fair 2026 from January . . .

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 City Intimation Slip Released, Details Sent to Candidates: How to Downl. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Final Answer Key and Marks Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Till . . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Results Declared, Pass Percentage Drops: Qualifying Details and Download . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality