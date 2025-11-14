NEET UG

Stray Vacancy Round of MP NEET UG 2025 Sees High Competition with 148 Candidates per Seat; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
12:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The stray vacancy round of the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 counselling has drawn intense competition, with around 148 candidates vying for each remaining seat across government and private medical and dental colleges. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the list of eligible candidates and the final seat vacancy position ahead of the last round of admissions.

According to official data, 8,871 candidates are eligible to participate in this final round for just 60 seats available in 28 colleges, which include 20 medical and eight dental institutions. This marks the concluding opportunity for aspirants seeking MBBS and BDS admissions in the state for the 2025 academic session.

As per the MP NEET UG counselling schedule 2025, applications for the stray vacancy round begin today. Candidates will be able to submit their preferred college choices until November 16. Following this, online attendance (reporting) at the chosen colleges will take place from November 17 to 18, and the final admissions are scheduled for November 19.

The DME has also issued detailed guidelines for candidates participating in this round. Only those who registered earlier but did not receive a seat in the first, second, or mop-up rounds are eligible. These candidates must fill in their choices through the designated portal within the stipulated timeframe. They may select from one or more colleges with available vacancies.

A real-time merit list, generated based on submitted choices, will be displayed on the counselling portal for each college. Candidates must then mark their online attendance at only one institution, based on their merit and preference, within the given time. Attendance at multiple colleges is not permitted.

The high number of candidates competing for a limited number of seats underscores the pressure and competition in the final phase of MBBS and BDS admissions in Madhya Pradesh.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
12:45 PM
NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
