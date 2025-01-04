Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
12:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has issued the revised TET cum Recruitment Test admit card 2024. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

The recruitment test, originally scheduled for December 29, 2024, will now be conducted on January 19, 2025. The examinees must re-download the updated admit card, using the credentials provided during the application process to appear for the exam.

How to Download Assam TET Admit Card 2024

  • Visit the official website at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on TET cum Recruitment Test Admit Card 2024.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Download and print the admit card for future use.
Candidates must carry the admit card to their designated exam venue, and bring a valid ID proof such as a PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, or Driving License, as specified in the notification. Additionally, for PwBD candidates, a certificate from a competent authority will be needed.

It must be noted by the candidates that if they face any discrepancies in the information contained or while downloading the admit card, they must immediately contact the authorities.

Find the direct download link here.

Assam TET 2024 Admit Card
