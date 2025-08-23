scholarship

Full UK Master’s Scholarships for UP Students Under New Scheme - Check Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
13:45 PM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh government and the UK on Tuesday signed an agreement that provides full financial support to five students from the state to pursue one-year master’s under a new scholarship programme.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the newly launched Chevening–Atal Bihari Vajpayee UP Government Scholarship Scheme will serve as a platform to prepare the youth of the state for “global leadership roles”.

Under it, five students will be awarded full scholarships annually for the next three academic years, starting this year, to pursue master’s degrees at prestigious universities in the UK.

“This scholarship programme will provide opportunities for academic excellence, research, and leadership on an international scale. It will give Uttar Pradesh’s youth the global exposure they need to excel,” Adityanath said.

The scholarship will cover tuition, research and examination fees, living expenses, and airfare.

The total cost per student will be around £38,000 to £42,000 (Rs 45–48 lakh), of which the Uttar Pradesh government will bear about 19,800 pound (Rs 23 lakh), while the FCDO will cover the other half.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, was present at the signin. She said the initiative would strengthen India-UK ties.

“It is a privilege to sign this MoU in Lucknow. Over the next three years, five students annually from UP will study in the UK on full scholarships. This reflects our deepening partnership, following recent agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit,” Cameron said.

Adityanath urged students to seize this opportunity to “enhance Uttar Pradesh’s and India’s prestige globally."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
13:46 PM
scholarship UK Scholarship UP Government
