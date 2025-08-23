Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: Round-II Upgradation Result Out; Seat Acceptance to Close Today

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
13:16 PM

File Image

Summary
Delhi University (DU) said that admissions of 68,116 students have been confirmed so far for its undergraduate courses, following the conclusion of the second round of upgradation.
As per the admission schedule, candidates must accept their allotted seats by 4.59 pm on August 23.

Delhi University (DU) on Friday said that admissions of 68,116 students have been confirmed so far for its undergraduate courses, following the conclusion of the second round of upgradation.

According to university data, 17,595 applicants had applied for an upgrade in the second round. Of them, 7,685 secured an upgrade in their choice of programme or college, while 46,257 candidates chose to freeze their seats.

In addition, 2,808 allocations have been made under performance-based and supernumerary categories.

As per the admission schedule, candidates must accept their allotted seats by 4.59 pm on August 23. Colleges have been directed to verify and approve applications by 11.59 pm the same day. The last date for payment of fees online is August 24.

After this process, the university will release a list of vacant seats at 5 pm on August 25. Students who remain unadmitted by August 24 will be eligible to apply for the 'Spot Round' until August 27.

Allocations for the Spot Round will be declared on August 28.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
13:17 PM
Delhi University (DU) DU Admissions
