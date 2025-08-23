PUBDET Result 2025 Release Date Announced by WBJEEB! Check All Updates

PUBDET 2025

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has finally announced the date for the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 results.
After weeks of uncertainty over OBC reservation disputes, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has finally announced the date for the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 results. The merit list and result will be published on August 25, clearing the way for the much-awaited admission process.

The results were initially scheduled for August 9, but just before the declaration, the Calcutta High Court imposed a stay order due to complications over OBC reservation policies. This led to a delay of more than one and a half months, leaving candidates in limbo. Following the Supreme Court’s verdict, the deadlock has now been resolved, allowing the board to confirm the new result date.

The entrance test for admission to the Arts and Science streams was conducted by WBJEEB on June 21 and 22, with the provisional answer key released on July 10. Earlier this month, candidates were also instructed to update their caste-related details on the official portal between August 3 and 5.

With the declaration date now finalised, students and parents can look forward to the beginning of the Presidency University UG admission process, putting an end to weeks of anxious waiting.

