NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Published! Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
13:00 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has published the result for the first round of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has published the result for the first round of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025. Registered candidates who participated in the said round can now check their allotment status and download the letters from the official WBMCC website.

Steps to Check the Seat Allotment

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  2. Select the ‘UG Medical & Dental’ tab on the homepage.
  3. Click on the ‘Candidate Registration and Login’ link.
  4. Enter your NEET UG roll number and password to access your account.
  5. The seat allotment details will be displayed.
  6. Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.
WBCAP Merit List 2025 Released: Over 3 Lakh Applicants Secure Seats! All Phase Dates Out
WBCAP Merit List 2025 Released: Over 3 Lakh Applicants Secure Seats! All Phase Dates Out

The West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling ensures that state quota, private management, and NRI quota seats for MBBS/BDS programmes are allocated according to the candidate’s preferences based on their ranks and seat availability.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 1 must confirm their acceptance by completing the admission process. This includes reporting to the allotted institute with the required documents, college requisite fee, and bond within the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

The entire reporting and admission process will be conducted on August 23, August 25, and August 26, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
13:01 PM
NEET UG 2025 WB NEET UG 2025 seat allotment WBMCC NEET counselling
