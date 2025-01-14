AIBE 19 Result 2024 to be Out Soon: Check Pass Marks, Download

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the December 22, 2024, exam can access their results via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the December 22, 2024, exam can access their results via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Steps to Check AIBE 19 Result 2024 (Once it is Declared)

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the ‘AIBE 19 Result 2024’ link. Enter the candidate’s login credentials (registration number and date of birth). The result will be displayed on-screen. View the result. Download and print the result for future reference.

The AIBE 19 answer key objection window was open from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Following the review of objections, the BCI is expected to issue scorecards soon. According to the marking scheme, candidates earn one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking applicable.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Qualifying Marks

The AIBE 19 passing marks 2024 for general category candidates remain at 45%.

For candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum passing percentage has been increased to 40%, up from the previous 35%.

Last year, a total of 1,44,014 candidates appeared for the AIBE exam, out of which 69,646 were declared successful.