AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 to be Out Soon: Check Pass Marks, Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
12:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly.
Candidates who appeared for the December 22, 2024, exam can access their results via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the December 22, 2024, exam can access their results via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Steps to Check AIBE 19 Result 2024 (Once it is Declared)

  1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Click on the ‘AIBE 19 Result 2024’ link.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials (registration number and date of birth). The result will be displayed on-screen.
  4. View the result.
  5. Download and print the result for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

The AIBE 19 answer key objection window was open from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Following the review of objections, the BCI is expected to issue scorecards soon. According to the marking scheme, candidates earn one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking applicable.

UPSC Combined Defence Services I Result Marks 2024: How to Check
UPSC Combined Defence Services I Result Marks 2024: How to Check
NEET 2025 Updates: Hybrid Mode, Two Phases, and More
NEET 2025 Updates: Hybrid Mode, Two Phases, and More

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Qualifying Marks

  • The AIBE 19 passing marks 2024 for general category candidates remain at 45%.
  • For candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum passing percentage has been increased to 40%, up from the previous 35%.

Last year, a total of 1,44,014 candidates appeared for the AIBE exam, out of which 69,646 were declared successful.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
12:03 PM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 AIBE XIX AIBE
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

Expert Strategies to Excel in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025

HP TET 2024

HP TET November 2024 Result Out: Over 11,000 Candidates Qualify

UPSC CDS 2024

UPSC Combined Defence Services I Result Marks 2024: How to Check

UPSC 2024

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2024 Declared: 370 Candidates Qualify for Personality Test

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

Expert Strategies to Excel in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025

The fest was held from December 25 to December 28
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students partici. . .

HP TET 2024

HP TET November 2024 Result Out: Over 11,000 Candidates Qualify

UPSC CDS 2024

UPSC Combined Defence Services I Result Marks 2024: How to Check

UPSC 2024

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2024 Declared: 370 Candidates Qualify for Personality Test

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024 Exam on January 15 Postponed - New Schedule Update