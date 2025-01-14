AIBE 19 Exam 2024
AIBE 19 Result 2024 to be Out Soon: Check Pass Marks, Download
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
12:01 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2024 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the December 22, 2024, exam can access their results via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
Steps to Check AIBE 19 Result 2024 (Once it is Declared)
The AIBE 19 answer key objection window was open from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Following the review of objections, the BCI is expected to issue scorecards soon. According to the marking scheme, candidates earn one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking applicable.
AIBE 19 Result 2024 Qualifying Marks
Last year, a total of 1,44,014 candidates appeared for the AIBE exam, out of which 69,646 were declared successful.