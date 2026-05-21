NEET UG 2026

Centre Reviews Arrangements Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Tightens Security, Monitoring

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2026
11:44 AM

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Summary
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with central security and intelligence agencies to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-exam.
The meeting focused on strengthening security arrangements and preventing the spread of misinformation related to the national medical entrance examination.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with central security and intelligence agencies to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The meeting focused on strengthening security arrangements and preventing the spread of misinformation related to the national medical entrance examination.

According to officials, the minister emphasised the importance of ensuring a safe, secure, and transparent conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate). He instructed authorities to maintain heightened vigilance and implement foolproof measures ahead of the re-examination scheduled for June 21.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Answers Key FAQs and Addresses Student Concerns

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education, along with the Director General of the National Testing Agency, participated in the meeting where detailed discussions were held on examination preparedness. Authorities reviewed existing systems to identify possible vulnerabilities and discussed preventive as well as corrective mechanisms to avoid any lapses during the conduct of the examination.

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During the review process, concerns were also raised over the growing circulation of misinformation on social media platforms regarding competitive examinations. Officials said a separate meeting was held with representatives from major digital platforms, including Meta, Google, and Telegram, where the issue of fake content and misleading claims related to NEET-UG was discussed extensively.

Authorities noted that several Telegram channels and anonymous online groups tend to become highly active before major examinations, often spreading false paper leak claims, clickbait posts, and unverified information. Officials stated that such activities create panic and confusion among students and parents preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations.

According to government officials, many suspicious links shared on these platforms redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed specifically to amplify misinformation. Intelligence agencies informed the meeting that multiple questionable channels appear to be operated through a limited number of phone numbers, indicating organised and coordinated activity.

Taking serious note of the issue, Dharmendra Pradhan directed authorities to initiate a focused crackdown on networks involved in spreading false information and propaganda related to examinations. He instructed agencies to proactively identify, block, and remove channels circulating fake claims before examinations are conducted.

The minister also stressed that social media companies must work closely with the Ministry of Education, the National Testing Agency, and law enforcement agencies to curb misinformation quickly and effectively. He reiterated that protecting students from misleading narratives and maintaining public trust in the examination system remains a key priority for the government.

The developments come in the backdrop of the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026, which was originally conducted on May 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country. The examination was cancelled by the National Testing Agency following allegations of a paper leak. The matter is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the re-examination has been scheduled for June 21, 2026.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
11:44 AM
NEET UG 2026 Exam preparation Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan
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